Samini pulls down tweet, apologises to UG security man

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
UG security man refuses to let Samini pass through without e-card
Popular singer dragged on Twitter
Why Samini trended
Dancehall singer, Samini after careful consideration has pulled down a video he posted on Saturday that captured him 'exposing' a young man stationed at the University of Ghana e-tollbooth.
The popular singer on June 11 shared a video in an attempt to name and shame security personnel who refused to grant him a pass without his e-card. The singer who was on his way to lectures at GIMPA explained that he forgot to pick up his e-card after switching cars.
His action attracted the wrath of Samini who tagged him as a "yawa gateman".
"I have 2 passes,1 for my bikes 1 for cars. Unfortunately, I switched cars and left my pass ...come and see Chairman of gatemen association ooo. Let’s make him popular eeh. The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all eventually some sensible security come to beg Chairman for me," the singer tweeted.
Reacting to the post, social media users called the singer out for disgracing the staff "who was only doing his job". Tweeps hailed the security officer for standing up to the singer who felt entitled to pass due to his position as a celebrity.
Barely 24 hours after the backlash, the 'Sweet Mistake' crooner took to his Twitter page to offer an apology to the man and also to fans who felt displeased by his action.
"After my post about the incident at the security-gate I’ve realized majority of you advised that I should have done the right thing. Nothing makes my case right regardless of how many cards I have and how upset I got .#nocardnoentry Apologies to the young man doing his job," read Sunday's tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.