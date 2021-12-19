Samini makes a U-turn in support of NPP, admits times are hard in Ghana

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Dancehall Artiste Samini born Emmanuel Andrews Sammini has openly admitted that it is not up to him to say times are hard in Ghana.



According to him, there is always an iota of truth in what the masses say and therefore that is where one should look at in determining if times are hard.



He made this known when he joined Nana Ama Mcborwn and others on United Showbiz on Saturday December 18, 2021.



“If the masses say something, it means there is an iota of truth in there. Today in Ghana, if you listen to the people of Ghana today, on average, a Ghanaian will tell you that times are hard.



So it is not me who will be asked if what the President said during his campaign which I supported has been done,” he said on Utv.



Samini was one of the leading celebrities who supported the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo campaign in 2020.



He mounted several stages and used his platform to campaign for the NPP because he believed in the party’s agenda.



Samini as part of his campaign released a song to educate Ghanaians on the programmes and projects of the government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.