Samini loses Facebook account to hackers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Samini cautions followers about hacked Facebook account
The Facebook account of reggae dancehall artiste Emmanuel Andrew Samini popularly known as Samini has been hacked.
In a post shared by the artiste on his Twitter page, he informed his followers and fans about how his account with over 1.2 million followers on Facebook has been overridden by a hacker.
Samini went ahead to warn his followers and colleagues to ignore any unexpected post shared by his account and added was working hard to retrieve it back.
“Hey, guys, sorry to inform you that my FB account has been hacked and we doing our very best to get things back to normal. Please, ignore any unusual posts pls. Thanks”, he tweeted.
In the past, musical group R2Bees, Sarkodie, Pappy Kojo and a few other celebrities have had their accounts hacked. Some were able to retrieve their accounts while others could not.
Hey guys sorry to inform you that my FB account has been hacked and we doing our very best to get things back to normal. Pls ignore any unusual posts pls. Thanks ???????? #saminixperience— SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) November 23, 2021