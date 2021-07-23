Samini is a legend, he shouldn’t be nominated alongside kids’– Epixode on VGMAs

Entertainment of Friday, 23 July 2021

Reigning VGMA reggae/ dancehall artiste of the year, Epixode, has asked that Samini be exempted from nominations into award categories that include ‘new school of artistes’.



Describing such a situation as disrespectful, the dancehall artiste said Samini has attained the level of a legend and as such should be revered.



According to him, the High-grade boss deserves more than just a reggae/ dancehall artiste nomination.



Asked what he thinks about Samini not being recognized in recent times, Epixode stated in an interview with HappyFM that:



“With someone like Samini, the scheme needs to honor him. They shouldn’t be adding him to the kids. He’s too big for that. He started this thing before all of us and we all saw him as a legend. He’s been consistent for two decades and that’s not easy so maybe it’s fine if they add him but they should also honour him.”



Samini was nominated for the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) reggae/ dancehall category alongside the likes of Epixode, Jupiter, Laruso, Ras Kuuku, Kaphun.



Epixode emerged the winner of that particular category