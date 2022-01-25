Samini featured in Basic 4 textbook

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samini appears in Primary 4 textbook



Samini's reaction to being featured in a Primary 4 textbook



Basic 4 students asked to perform Samini's song



Ghanaian dancehall musician, Samini, has been featured in a Ghanaian textbook made for Basic 4 students.



The singer known for hits including Linda, Baby and Obra in an Instagram post noted that he was honoured to have been shortlisted by the Ghana Education Ministry to be studied by primary students.



He wrote: "This made me smile ...the journey continues."



The textbook currently in use required students to also perform one of Samini's songs as part of their studies.



Parts of the book that had the biography of the dancehall musician read: "Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known by his stage name Samini is a Ghanaian Reggae and Dance hall recording artiste from Wa, Ghana. His genre of music is a melodious mixture of high life, dance hall, reggae and hip-hop."



At the end of lesson 4, teachers are to assist the Basic students to perform any preferred song from Samini.



"Sing and dance to one of Samini's popular songs," the bottom of the book read.



Also, photos of legendary Ghanaian musicians, Agya Koo Nimo and Kojo Antwi were displayed in the textbook.





Checkout the post below:



