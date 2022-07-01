Samini calls out Air Canada over missing luggage

Entertainment of Friday, 1 July 2022

Samini in Canada, luggage cannot be found



Musician says all attempts to get Air Canada to rectify the issue have failed



Samini is president-elect of GIMPA SRC



Reggae/Dancehall singer, Samini has called out Air Canada for mismanaging his luggage and leaving him stranded in Canada.



In a post on his verified Twitter page, the singer mentioned that he is yet to receive his luggage from the airline company although he has been in Canada for two days.



“#HELP. Dear @AirCanada, I’ve been in Canada for the past two days and I still don’t have my luggage,” parts of Samini’s post on Twitter read.



The ‘Linda’ hitmaker also revealed that several attempts to reach the authorities of Air Canada to rectify the issues have proven futile. He said after reaching out to an attendant of the airline company for assistance at the airport, he was asked to go home and keep calling if the situation remains the same.



He wrote, “All attempts to reach the number in the email you sent me have failed. I’ve been to the airport twice in a role to your desk only to be redirected to go home and keep calling #HELP”



Samini’s trip comes after emerging the victor in the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) presidential race at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



This victory makes Samini the first-ever a-list Ghanaian celebrity to become the president-elect of the SRC of a tertiary education institution in Ghana.



Check out Samini’s post





#HELP ???? Dear @AirCanada I’ve been in Canada for the past two days and I still don’t have my luggage.All attempts to reach the number in the email you sent me have failed.I’ve been to the airport twice in a role to your desk only to be redirected to go home and keep calling #HELP pic.twitter.com/5VFT6J1UtE — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 30, 2022

