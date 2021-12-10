Samini, Stonebwoy, others on the bill for annual MTN Carols Night

Entertainment of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The musical touch to MTN Ghana’s 25th-anniversary celebration is expected to hit a high note when the telecommunication giant hosts three of Ghana’s hottest artists at its annual Nine Lessons and Carols event to be held online tomorrow, Friday, December 10.



The event which is also part of activities marking MTN’s celebration of this year’s Christmas festivities will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube (MTN Ghana), from 7 pm.



The headliners of the show include the ever-green Samini, hit-maker Kuami Eugene and the sensational Stonebwoy a.k.a 1 GAD.



MTN’s Viva Voices Choir and the silky smooth singer, Adepa Zela will complete the exciting line-up of performers on the night.



The word ‘carol’ is said to probably come from the old French word ‘carole’, which referred to a popular circle dance accompanied by singing and dancing and the organisers of tomorrow’s Nine Lessons and Carols event have expressed the hope that the event will ignite the wide-spread celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ in Ghana.



According to a statement issued on Facebook by MTN in connection with the show, the event will be a true joy to the world.



“Join us for great performances from Samini, Stonebwoy and Kuami Eugene as we celebrate the birth of Christ in grand style” the organisers said, inviting its patrons and the general public to savour the star-studded show.



MTN has, in the last few weeks, held a number of musical events to mark its 25th anniversary. The shows included the MTN Hitmaker All Stars Concert, which featured Kuami Eugene, KiDI and a host of past winners of the popular music talent hunt show, Hitmaker.



Another show was the MTN Stands in Worship gospel show with Obaapa Christy, Joe Mettle, Celestine Donkor and others.



The popular MTN Music Festival was also held last Friday to coincide with the National Farmers Day celebration which was observed on Friday, December 3. Artistes on that bill were highlife greats Kwabena, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, George Jahraa and Dada KD.