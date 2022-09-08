Sam Korankye Ankrah marks 36th marriage anniversary with wife

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 September 2022

The Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel, Sam Korankye Ankrah, has marked 36 years of marriage with his wife, Rita Korankye Ankrah.



The preacher shared images and videos of himself and his wife in an Instagram post on a 360-video booth while giggling.



He accompanied his post with a beautiful caption to appreciate his wife.



“Happy 36th wedding anniversary to the wife @mamaritak of my youth,” Reverend Ankrah shared, while the 1st Lady of the Royal House replied to him on her Instagram page with a blushing post.



Mrs Ankrah, in a video post spotted sharing a kiss with her husband, captioned, “And this is what 36 years in marriage with the man of my dreams looks like.



“I will choose you again and again. Happy Anniversary @samkorankyeankrah. The Grace of God and the Wisdom of Christ has kept us this far.”



The couple were clad in an attire that made them stand out as they smiled and giggled in the two separate posts they shared.



Reverend Ankrah looked sharp in a suit, while his wife wore an all-white-looking dress that could pass for a wedding gown.



She flaunted her ring and laughed wholeheartedly while her husband stood behind her.





