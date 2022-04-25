Sam George spotted in a ‘jama’ session with KNUST Katanga boys

Entertainment of Monday, 25 April 2022

His position as a Member of Parliament has not in anyway inhibited his youthful and fun-loving nature but ever wondered where it was inherited from?



Bold, fearless yet youthful Sam George, is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) Katanga Hall, one of the fiercest ‘all-male’ halls in the country.



He visited his alma mater over the weekend and was spotted having a good time with some students from his former hall.



Sam George was seen among a group of young guys grooving to a number of popular ‘jama’ tunes.



The Ningo Prampram MP seemingly drowned in nostalgia as he sang out loud most of the songs amidst cheers from the crowd.



He shared the 59 seconds video on his social media platform with the caption;



“It's a Monday morning and the start of a new week. May you be as charged to do exploits this week as I was when I visited the great Katanga Hall over the weekend. We Rest Not!”



Earlier, an old photo of Sam George in his element during his Katanga days caused a stir on the internet.



In the said picture, ‘young-looking Sam George’ was dressed up like a thug.



