Sam George reacts to viral photo of Shatta Wale kissing a man

Popular singer kisses his bodyguard



Shatta Wale called out by an MP



Sam George accuses Shatta of smoking 'leaves'



A viral photo that captured dancehall musician, Shatta Wale kissing his bodyguard, Shatta Kumoji, at his private studio has garnered attention with many questioning his sexuality.



The kiss was to signify that the two had made peace after the singer gifted his friend one of his diamond necklaces.



One person who has raised eyebrows over the kiss is the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George who believes that the popular singer might have been under the influence of some "wrong leaves" as it is quite unusual to see two men kissing.



"E be like broda man smoke the wrong leaves. Maybe e go do snap take explain na w3i di3r, I'm not hanastand," the MP who is Anti-LGBTQ campaigner tweeted.



Shatta on Thursday morning topped Twitter trends over the image that has been condemned by a section of the public.



This comes in just hours after he posted a video of himself kissing his girlfriend, Elfreda who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.



"Kissing makes my fans happy," Shatta Wale tweeted on Thursday amidst being dragged online for kissing a man.



