Sam George reacts to Bobrisky’s visit to Ghana amidst gay rights bill controversy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has replied to a question by a social media user, about his take on Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky's visit to Ghana.



“Dear Sam, I have heard that Bobrisky wants to visit Ghana and he is an influencer. If we can remove signboards, that means we can also stop planes from landing,” the social media user asked.



Replying to the comment, Sam George said, he has no problem with Bobrisky visiting Ghana but he, however, will expect the cross-dresser to adhere to the laws of Ghana while in the country.



“Barnabas, we are a hospitable people, however, you Must respect our laws, culture and norms whilst here. When he gets here, he should endeavour to comply. O for Oshe bhaddest,” he reacted.



On June 10, 2022, the LGBTQ+ community mounted a billboard that was pulled down by authorities.



In a post shared on social media, Sam George applauded the authorities for the swift response with which they had tended to the pulling down of the billboards and addressing their concerns.



He observed that the country is operated by laws and thus will fight to protect its cultural sovereignty.



“Information reaching me is that the obnoxious LGBTQI+ billboard has been removed this evening after our press engagement today.



“We salute the authorities for their swift response. We are a country of laws and would fight till the end to protect our cultural sovereignty,” Sam George tweeted.



Sam George and some MPs - Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi) - have submitted a Private Member Bill on the LGBTQI activities.



The Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights prescribes that people of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail.







Watch the latest episodes of GhanaWeb programmes below:















ADA/BB