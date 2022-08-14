Sam George goes all out for his wife at their vow renewal party

Entertainment of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Vera George, wife of the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George looked like a new bride in a white lace beaded gown she wore on the occasion of her vow renewal.



On Saturday, August 13, the couple who have been married for 10 years reaffirmed their love for each other in the presence of invited family and friends who graced their special occasion.



Sam George looked dapper in a suit that was tailored for his body. His outfits complimented all the looks served by her wife who had three outfit changes.



The MP who is fond of flaunting his wife on social media went all out to make the day special for the mother of his children, Vera who would hide her joy.



At their after-party, the NDC politician took over the microphone during Samini's performance to sing one of their favourite songs 'My Own' to his wife.



He received cheers and applause from guests who were taken by surprise at his singing talent.



