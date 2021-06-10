Salma Mumin shares beautiful photos and video of her mother for the first time

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin has shared some beautiful photos and videos of her adorable mother on social media for the very first time.



Salma took the photos and videos when she had a sit down with her mother at her eatery in Accra called Salma’s Eatery.



After Salma Mumin shared the photos and videos, a lot of the folks who are following her on Instagram have been saying that she resembles her mother a lot.



Also, some of her followers who understand the Wala language Salma Mumin was speaking with her mother in the video have said that she was complaining about the attire the beautiful actress was wearing even though she is fully aware that it is just for fashion.



Sharing the video, Salma added the caption: ‘Dinner with MAMA SALMA AT @salmaseatry ????. Do we look alike? Well wait till you see me with my dad, we are like twins ????‍♀️’



Watch video and photos below:



