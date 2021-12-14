Salma Mumin’s ‘faceless’ lover sends her a huge bouquet of flowers on birthday

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salma receives goodies from her unknown lover



Today, December 4, marks Salma Mumin’s birthday



Salma ‘drools’ over birthday surprise



Popular Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin, has received a huge bouquet of flowers from an identifiable lover.



Salma, whose birthday falls on today December 14, 2021, was treated to a surprise by her unknown boyfriend.



In excitement, she shared a video on her Instagram page where she was seen holding a large bouquet of red roses and a hamper full of goodies captured in the background.



Salma was serenaded by a group of saxophonists who were singing tunes while she appreciated and blushed over her surprise.



Holding the bouquet, the Salma Eatery CEO said;



“Aww baby. This feels so heavy. Thanks so much, I know this is coming from you. Muaaah.”



Her comments section has been flooded with warm birthday wishes from countless Ghanaians including celebrities.



The likes of Sarkodie, Stephanie Benson, Mzvee, Selly Galley, Prince David Osei and others have wished her a happy birthday.



Watch the video below









