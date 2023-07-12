Salma Mumin 'fights' social media users for criticizing her body figure

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Salma Mumin has taken to social media to attack some netizens who spoke against her look.



On July 11, 2023, the actress shared her post on her Instagram page wearing a matching outfit and captioned it: “I’m 10 so I pull up a ken #barbie”.



Majority of the comments from netizens who reacted were negative as they accused her of artificially enhancing her body.



A comment shared by stylishlipstickandshades read: When you have a beautiful body and choose to mess it up, what is this? Gal, those writing beautifully in the comments are mocking you. This is really bad…you had a pretty body…gosh”.



“Go back and collect the money you paid for the surgery. The doctor has deformed you”, another netizen commented.



The actress on July 12, 2023, shared a message on her Instagram page to address the criticisms from netizens who raised concerns about her body figure.



She stated that she is not worried about the trolls and would go for another surgery if she wants to, adding that she does not need financial support from the public to undergo surgery.



Some years ago, a lot of Ghanaians were surprised to see a change in Salma Mumin’s body shape, and this generated rumors that the actress had undergone a body enhancement. The actress denied going for body surgery.



“To all who think I need a refund from my surgeon. Look I see my body first thing when I wake up. I know how I look; I don’t need anyone around me or this app telling me how terrible my body looks. I saw my previous body that y’all loved so much yet trolled me over



“I saw that body and still went for this meaning I love this. If I wake up tomorrow and don’t like this one, I will change it and there is nothing none of you can do about it. Leave me alone wai. Yes, I denied it in the beginning but I am not God to not change my mind on my decisions. So yes, I have enhanced my body, go into the world, and spread the news. I am not any of you’s child”, she wrote.



