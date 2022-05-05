Salma Mumin dispels another rumour, ‘schools’ bloggers

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has addressed some reports published by blogs that she was poisoned on set during a movie shoot.



Salma who sought to clarify things on social media stated that there were stories flying around about how someone tried to kill her on set, a situation which landed her in the hospital.



According to Salma who did not deny being sick during a movie shoot, she suspected that her condition was a result of food poisoning and not someone dropping poison in her food.



Salma said her predictions were even wrong adding that she was rather diagnosed with malaria while on admission.



She said, without a proper understanding of the term ‘food poisoning’, some blogs just went ahead to publish false reports about her.



“I’d like to say a big thank you to all who called or texted to check on me. I really appreciate that. However, there is news circulating that I was poisoned on my movie set. People are saying I was poisoned by someone but that isn’t what happened. When my sickness started, I was on a movie set. I had kenkey with hot pepper and meat a night before I woke up and fell sick in the morning. I took to my Snapchat to inform my fans that I’m not well and I’m suspecting it was food poisoning and bloggers decided to report otherwise.



Food poisoning is different from someone poisoning you. Food poisoning is when you eat certain food and it doesn’t go on well with your stomach. It's just like when you eat a portion of contaminated food. It's different from someone putting poison in your food to kill you. Even when I got admitted to the hospital, I was told nothing like that was in my blood and it was just malaria,” she stated in a video shared on her Instagram page.



Salma said some blogs went to the extent of alleging that she was poisoned for chasing after a married man.



“People said I slept with a married man and I was poisoned. Where do you people’s hear these stories from? I have a family and they get worried about these reports. I also have a man in my life and obviously, he isn’t happy with this.”



