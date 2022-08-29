Sally blasts 'attention-seeking' Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Monday, 29 August 2022

Entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong Mann, has slammed Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, tagging him as attention-seeking for cleaning chocked gutters in Ashaiman ahead of his 'Ashaiman to Da World Festival.'



According to the critic on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy doesn't need to clean up Ashaiman only when his famous concert is drawing near.



“What I would want to say about Stonebwoy is that he is attention-seeking. That clean-up exercise he did, I am not for it.



“When is the time for your show when you know how to clean? The filth in Ashaiman, do you have to clean up when you have a show?” she slammed.



She, furthermore, rubbished the father of two for doing less for his town when the people of Ashaiman erected a statue for him.



“I have heard that they even created a place that has his statue. It means you are the face of that place. You don't need to do ‘Ashaiman to da World’ before you go there to clean.



“Did you see the gutter? That means since last year you haven't cleaned it but you can pay people to clean the gutter all the time,” she added.



This comes after the residents of Ashaiman hailed dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, for joining them to clean up their chocked gutters ahead of his 'Ashaiman to Da World Festival.'



In a video shared by blogger, Sammy Kay on August 25, 2022, the 'Activate' artiste was captured clothed in a grey jumpsuit, white t-shirt, and a wellington boot while carrying a shovel.



The Burniton Music Group CEO, in a flyer posted on his social media handles, indicated that his Ashaiman to the World Concert will hit the streets of Ashaiman on September 3rd, 2022, at the Saka Saka park.



