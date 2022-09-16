Sablar releases new music titled Virus

Music of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Ghanaian singer Sablar (Derick Amenza Sablar) is out with a new infectious jam titled ‘Virus’.



Inspired by the trailblazing South African sound of Amapiano, Sablar delivers infectious melodies in English, Ga, and Pidgin.



The single has taken the form of a virus, about to explode as a musical pandemic.



“Virus” is not just about the vibes and the jam, but also has a deep-rooted love affair.



“The feeling of wanting to escape from everyone’s idea of how my partner and I (couple) should live our lives. The belief that just two of us alone is enough to keep us going,” Sablar shared.



Sablar is a very talented singer and songwriter, who has worked with the likes of KaySo, DarkoVibes, Medikal, and Mugeez.



'Virus' is Sablar’s third single of 2022, after releasing the acoustic version of his 2021 single 'Breath and Ganja'.



If all these jams are anything to think of, then his fans are in for a treat.



Aside from the obvious ones, which are smooth vocals and sweet melodies fans should pay close attention to the lyrics of the song.



‘Virus’ was produced by the highly talented Sosa, who created the jam with Sablar.