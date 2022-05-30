Sabinus sues beverage firm for ₦1billion

Entertainment of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Comedian, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, popularly known as Sabinus, has sued the Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc for an amount of one billion nairas for using his trademark 'something hooge' without authorization.



Peak Milk had used the phrase ‘something hooge’ to advertise their product in a post on Instagram on May 24, 2022.



According to Punchng.com, the comedian's lawyer, Stanley Alieke, stated that the phrase was his registered trademark so they demand one billion naira for compensation and possible damages.



In the legal notice, Sabinus threatened to sue the brand if they failed to comply two weeks after receiving the legal notice.



The legal notice as cited:



“Our client briefed us and we believe the same to be true that your Company, Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc, used a trademarked slogan ‘Something Hooge’ for the promotion of your Peak Milk product,” the legal notice dated May 27 read.



“The advert which was made on the Peak Milk Nigeria verified Instagram page (peak_milk) was posted on the 24th day of May 2022 which was used to promote the Peak National Breakfast Week.



“It will interest you to know that the phrase ‘something hooge’, which was popularized by our client, has been trademarked and legally reserved as his intellectual property by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.



“The said slogan was trademarked on the 26th of November 2021 with the file number: NG/TM/O/2021/48316. 10. On this note, we make the demand for the payment of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m) as compensation for the unauthorized use of the intellectual property belonging to our client.



“And another five hundred million Naira for damages for the trauma; emotional, physical, psychological, and mental trauma our client has suffered for the Trademark theft and infringement of his intellectual property rights."