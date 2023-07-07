'STARZ’: Sofie returns with triumphant third single for the Summer

Music of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: Francis Amissah

Hey there, music lovers! Get ready to move to the irresistible rhythm of Sofie's latest release, 'STARZ.' This song is like a breath of fresh air on a summers day. Sofie is on fire and her musical journey keeps getting more captivating with every single she drops.



This track marks her triumphant third single release for the Summer, following the sensational success of 'SUV' and the awesome collaboration with $pacely in '3AM in Labadi.' Brace yourselves, because Sofie's music is about to ignite a fire within you that's impossible to extinguish.



Picture yourself surrounded by rhythmic drums, catchy melodies and Sofie's smooth vocals that will have you hooked from the very first note. ‘STARZ’ is a fusion of Afrobeats and R&B, sprinkled with a touch of magic that Sofie brings.



'STARZ' is more than just another catchy tune. It’s a song with a great message that will leave you feeling empowered and ready to take on the world. It's all about owning your power and unlocking your true potential. Sofie reminds us that we are all chosen, deserving of success and happiness. So, embrace your inner superstar and shine like the star you are!



As 'STARZ' reaches its climax, Sofie leaves us with a voice note that sends a powerful vibration. She says, "I'm counting my blessings, I'm receiving my blessings... everything that I want is coming to me... it's like when I'm lost, I find my way. I'm chosen!" It's a reminder to manifest positivity and believe in the incredible possibilities that await us.



As we soak up the Summer sun, make sure to add 'STARZ' to your playlist. Whether you're chilling by the beach, hosting a backyard BBQ or embarking on a road trip, ‘STARZ’ is the perfect vibe to play.



