SIM cards re-registration: ‘Are we getting proper internet after we link our cards?’ - Knii Lante

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

With the deadline for the SIM card registration fast approaching, Knii Lante has questioned the essence of the hasty decision rather than focusing on other equally important issues.



“We're in a country where you can't have stable internet connectivity for at least 10 minutes, but our priority is to link phone numbers to Ghana card," the outspoken musician posted on his social media timelines.



Knii Lante is noted for speaking up when he finds something going wrong or when he believes someone deserves commendation.



He is clearly not happy with prioritizing the linking of the Ghana Card to SIM card as against fixing Ghana’s terrible network coverage.



The ‘Baby take good care’ hitmaker further questioned if the linking of the cards will fix the terrible internet connections as he cannot even hold a zoom meeting for 10 minutes.



“Just like our lights, a simple Zoom meeting keeps going on and off. Are we getting proper internet after we link our cards?” he posted.



The Minister of Communication and Digitization, Ursula Owusu recently announced that there will no extension for the exercise as the deadline still remains July 31st.