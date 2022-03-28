SHS minimum qualification for Miss Ghana pageant – Inna Patty

Entertainment of Monday, 28 March 2022

Formal education is a key ingredient to qualify one to audition to be considered as part of contestants for Miss Ghana beauty pageants.



This was disclosed by the CEO of Exclusive Events, franchise company for Miss Ghana, Ms Inna Patty in an interview on the Class Morning Show on Class91.3FM Monday, 28 March 2022.



The Miss Ghana organiser noted that formal education was necessary for a beauty queen to enable her market Ghana to foreign investors when need be.



Speaking to Kofi Oppong Asamoah on the qualification criteria, Ms Patty stated that the “minimum has to be at least a secondary school leaver because you’ll need to be able to articulate.”



Explaining the rationale, she said “for example, you’re Miss Ghana, when you cross the shores of Ghana doors open for you just for the fact that you’re Miss Ghana whether it’s is diplomatic, whether it is whathaveyou, it does open, so you’re supposed to be an ambassador for your country when you meet top business gurus, global politicians, whathaveyou, and they want to know about your country, you should be able to talk a little about politics, investments, culture, tourism whathaveyou, so if you’re not articulate enough, how are you going to sell Ghana?



“Who wants a bimbo?" she quizzed, answering “No one.”



“Gone are the days when people were just happy to see a pretty face but now people want to know behind that beauty what else is there, it’s a powerful combination, it’s a powerful tool…” she added.



This year’s Miss Ghana event was launched on 10 March 2022.



The one off audition will take place on 2 April 2022 at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.



To qualify to contest, one must be between the ages of 18-26 years.