SDTA Awards crowns Prince David Osei ‘Actor of the Decade’

Movies of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy

SDTA Awards, now in their 2nd year, has honored Prince David Osei as 'Actor of the Decade', the first award of its kind. The actor was chosen at the discretion of the jury.



The award for the Decade Film category is solely decided by the jury. It includes film stars & filmmakers, who stand out for consistently portraying supremacy in their work over the decade.



It was a starry night at the 2nd Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA Awards) held in Accra - Ghana on December 22nd at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



If one were sitting in the audience, a neck spasm would be impending with all the turning and trying to spot the celebrities. While chuckling at the host and comedian Hogan Gabriel, it was a night of glittering performances, tickling humour, and humble gratifications.



Prince David Osei, sharply dressed in a sky blue kaftan, received the ‘Supreme African Actor of the Decade’ award on stage from actress Roselyn Ngissah.



The award-winning star took to Instagram to express his gratitude for being honoured as the Supreme African Actor of the Decade at the SDTA Awards 2022.



“Congrats to us…This is for the fans!! Supreme African Actor of the Decade @sdta_awards. thanks for the honor, appreciate. A decade and 7 years in the game and we still here Elohim be praised …#gratitude #awards #actor #grace”.



Prince David Osei has had himself recognized for his outstanding trademark performances, for playing the role of a “Playboy” in romantic movies.



“Prince David Osei has starred in a vast amount of films over this decade & became one of Africa’s Most bankable Stars, who has also starred in Hollywood movies with references to The Dead (2010). He is also the first actor in Africa to feature in a one-cast 2015 movie, titled “Last Night.”



"Thanks to his role in this other movie: A.B.A.D.(Feats of Destiny) (2019) and others too numerous to mention, so yeah, that’s why he got chosen to be honored as the Supreme African Actor of the Decade by the SDTA Awards Jury for his spirited works throughout the decade,” said Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi - The Young Chairperson of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards.



“It’s a known fact & history has it that, Prince David Osei’s filmography contributions to the cinematic landscape of the 2010s are undeniable, he is one of the most iconic actors of the 2000s, and he has paid his dues in his career of nearly two decades of uninterrupted success and we can all agree that Consistency in the film industry is not an easy feat to achieve at all, so we made sure to give him his flowers,” said Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi - The Young Vice Chairman of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards.



Prince David Osei (born 6 December 1983) is a famous prolific Ghanaian award-winning actor, model, producer, director, and philanthropist.



He has been in the acting business for 17 years, featuring in many Ghanaian and Nigerian movies, including; Fortune Island, Last Night, Hero, Forbidden Fruit, Supremo, What A Weekend & others.



He is the first actor in Africa to feature in a one-cast movie, titled “Last Night”. He also featured in "The Dead", a Hollywood thriller.



Prince David Osei aka Sniper Dee attended De’ Youngster’s International School in Accra, Ghana, and obtained his First School Leaving Certificate.



After his primary school education, he proceeded to Accra High School where he was awarded a West African Senior School Certificate.



Prince David Osei proceeded to the University of Ghana where he studied English, Sociology, and Theatre Arts.



After graduating from the university, Prince David Osei got employed in a reputable bank in Ghana. Due to his passion for acting, Prince David Osei left his banking job to venture into acting as a full-time job.



His film journey started in 2005, when he joined the Ghana Movie Industry (Ghallywood), attended movie auditions and was selected for minor roles. In 2006, Prince David Osei rose to fame after starring in the blockbuster movie “Fortune Island” which earned him an award as Best Actor of the Year in Ghana at the City People Entertainment Awards.



After his success in the Ghana movie industry, Prince David Osei was welcomed to Nollywood and since then, he has acted in several Nollywood blockbuster movies alongside Mercy Johnson, Chika Ike, Omotola Jalade, Genevieve Nnaji, Desmond Elliot, Ramsey Noah, Jim Iyke, Ken Erics, & quite recently, Tana Adelana and a host of other top Nollywood celebrities.



Prince David Osei is now officially an SDTA Awards winner and an SDTA Awards Honoree respectively. In 2021, He won Supreme African Actor of the Year & in the Year, 2022, he has been honored as the Supreme African Actor of the Decade.



The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA AWARDS, Pronounced as STAR AWARDS for the initials) is the first prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to celebrate and honour the supremacy and dynamism of both African and international creatives & talents in the creative or entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts and Entertainment sector exceptionally.



SDTA AWARDS also has a SPECIAL RECOGNITION Category which spotlights on all aspects of life to celebrate and honour personalities from around the globe with long-standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative contributions.



SDTA AWARDS is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy. SDTA Awards (Gala) provides a comprehensive, red-carpet Awards experience within a high-value networking and opportunity environment for industry professionals & Rookies.







