You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 26Article 1410436

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

SDK's mother is strong even after her husband's death - Comedian Warris

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mother of SDK and Comedian Warris Mother of SDK and Comedian Warris

Comedian SDK's father is dead

SDK's father died on November 24

Comedian Warris visits the bereaved family


Comedian and content creator, SDK Dele, on November 24, 2021, announced the death of his father who played a key role in the start of his career.

Breaking the sad news to followers on Twitter, the skit producer and content creator wrote: "Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee."

Following the demise of his father who he mostly referred to as 'oldgee', several industry players, as well as Ghanaian comedians, have sent in their message of condolence to the family.

Comedian Warris in a post sighted by GhanaWeb disclosed that SDK's mother is in good condition at the time of his visit to the bereaved family.

She couldn't help but laugh at the jokes made by Warris in an attempt to cheer her up.

Before her husband's death, the couple starred in most of their son's skits which brought joy to viewers through their rib-cracking comedy.

Comic actor, Warris in a Facebook post wrote: "We paid a visit to @sdkdele and his mum, she is gentle and anytime I talk funny she goes Gaga even in these hard times, I pray for strength for her as we support their family with all our might and strength… indeed the husband is a legend I know he is happy where ever he is."

Check out the post below:



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Raymond Akongburo Atuguba, Law lecturer of the University of Ghana

Prof. Atuguba to push Parliament to pass anti-adultery bill into law

Sportsleading sports icon

Dr Kofi Amoah was president of the Normalization Committee

How Dr Kofi Amoah allegedly sabotaged Dan Kwaku Yeboah as spokesperson for NC

Businessleading business icon

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former Deputy Communications Minister

2022 budget: 15% increment on fees and charges ‘deadlier’ than E-levy – Kwakye Ofosu

Africaleading africa news icon

All six countries are located in the southern African region

New COVID-19 variant: Six African countries placed on UK redlist

Opinionsleading opinion icon

NDC flag

Dela Coffie writes: It's time for the NDC to rethink and reshape perceptions