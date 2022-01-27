S3fa advises young girls to keep pushing boundaries

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

S3fa says she isn’t doing music for her family



S3fa brags about thinking out of the box



S3fa claims people told her she couldn’t make it in music



Black Avenue Muzik artiste, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly known in the showbiz circles as S3fa, has advised young girls not to give up in their various fields.



According to the artiste in an interview on Joy Prime TV, people tried to discourage her from pursuing her craft but she didn't let that deter her.



“I am not doing this for myself, I am not doing this for my family but I am doing this for every young girl that is out there watching [...] who feels like maybe I can't get there or I cannot reach there or get to where I have dreamt of going to.



“I have had a lot of people telling me ‘I don't think this is going to work, I think maybe you are doing too much’. They think because you are in Ghana you are supposed to behave in a sort of way but for me, I always think out of the box,” she said.



According to the “E Choke” crooner, life is all about doing your best and working hard to avoid stagnation.



“I don't want to be in one place forever. I want to keep on moving and keep on working. It's more about hard work, moving forward and not staying at the same place at the same time,” she added.