Run for your life! - Agradaa reacts to McBrown’s divorce rumors

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has offered a piece of advice to media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown about divorce rumors surrounding her marriage.



According to her, if a woman's husband fails to publicly acknowledge her by attending events and sharing videos on social media, it may be seen as a potential indicator of his involvement in an extramarital affair.



She indicated that McBrown’s husband, Maxwell Mensah, not being fond of attending public gatherings and sharing their videos on social media means that he is not committed to the marriage, hence the actress should run for her life.



“I always tell you that if you're a woman and you marry a man who cannot showcase you in public, immediately you have to run for your life, I'm telling you the fact. I’m advising my sister, McBrown.



"If the man cannot do a video with you and share it for the world to know that you’re his wife and citing the fact that he does not like a camera, he is lying. It is because he has another girlfriend or has been womanizing that is why he is claiming so,” Nana Agradaa said in a video shared on her social media page and posted by Trends GHTV on their YouTube channel.



Agradaa further disclosed that celebrities are the most caring women in marriage because they would do everything possible to sustain it to avoid criticism.



“It could even be that he [the husband] has spoken ill about you to his girlfriend, so he is shy to flaunt you. If you want a woman who is caring and loving to their husband, it is a celebrity because you’re always afraid to divorce due to criticisms. If you look at the woman [Serwaa] alleged to be snatching Maxwell from McBrown, she is beautiful, which means the guy has good eyes for ladies,” she added.





Background



Social media has been engulfed with rumours alleging that Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah, are currently separated.



The rumors also stated that Maxwell is intensively involved with a side chick who has taken over his wife’s spot, thereby plunging his marriage into jeopardy.



