Run away from people you had sex with in the past – Pastor advises couples

LifeStyle of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The resident pastor of Charismatic Evangelist Ministry (CEM), Rev. John Cato, has advised all and sundry to desist from having a close relationship with people they’ve had sexual encounters with.



In his words, people who have already engaged in sexual activities tend to have a close bond compared to those new to the game.



The man of God, who doubles as a counsellor, mentioned that as a result of such a bond, it will be difficult for such people to resist each other when they part ways.



Hence, he has advised Ghanaians, especially the married ones to try not to have any relationship with their ex-partners.



In an interview with Patricia Rockson Hammond on GhanaWeb’s Moans and Cuddles, he said: “There is a saying that it is very easy for exes to fall for each other than fresh people who have met. That is why it is very dangerous to play around with your ex because they already carry a path for you. There’s a certain bonding they have so it is very easy no matter your status in life”.



“Whoever you have had a sexual encounter with, run away from them. I would not advise anybody to entertain their exes around them when they are married. It’s too dangerous and it takes a little effort for you two to fall for each other again”, he added.



Rev. John Cato gave out some reasons to back his claims and according to him, people become attached to those they’ve had sex with because there is an exchange of life in every sexual intercourse, adding that, the sperm carries life.



“Everybody you have sex with, you carry a part of that person with you because you exchange life. Your sperm is your life and whatever that comes from the woman is also the woman’s life”, Rev John Cato said.



Watch the interview below:







