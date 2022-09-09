Ruby Delart sets 'Ashaiman To The World' ablaze with 'Gari' anthem

Entertainment of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: Trendy Vibez TV

The just ended 'Ashaiman To The World' festival which took place at Ashaiman-Ghana was crowned with a mega stage show on Saturday, 3rd September at the Ashaiman Sakasaka park.



The concert which attracted tens of thousands of patrons from Ghana and around the world saw many performers grace the stage.



One performer who took the crowd by surprise was the new Hip Hop girl 'Ruby Delart' with her electrifying performance and stage presence.



Out of nowhere, this young lady took to the stage and got the fans who barely knew her and her songs to sing along with her addictive street anthem titled 'Gari'. The typical trait of a real and natural entertainer.



The beauty of her performance is that she wasn't miming but rather running a semi-live band; an initiative put together by Stonebwoy and his able team to shine a light on as many rising acts as they can.



Watch Ruby's full performance here:



