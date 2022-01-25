Royalty distribution improvement, a great benefit to ace musicians – KK Fosu

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ace Ghanaian highlife musician, KK Fosu, has applauded the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), for their improvement in the royalty collection distribution process.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he acknowledged that this is a very good move because it will help a lot of artistes who really need it, especially the legendary artistes who are now in their old age and are not recording or performing anymore but still have their songs being played.



Since these ace musicians are no more making money from shows as they are not actively doing music due to their old age, this will be a great source of income for them. “I was very happy when I heard the news and I believe this is God answering our prayers”, he said.



KK Fosu admitted that, “When we go to parties and funerals, it’s mostly the songs of these old folks that you’ll hear because we the younger ones are not really into such songs. Thankfully, with this new development, the old musicians can get some money to help better their lives.”



He explained that the older musicians need it more because artistes like Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and the likes are active in the industry and they are also energetic enough to run multiple businesses on the side, hence, they can make a living with or without the royalties.



He patted Rex Omar on the back for this great improvement in the system.