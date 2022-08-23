Royal Mama bags two awards at 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: Frances Mensah

Emma Aboagye-Poku popularly known as “Royal Mama” one of Ghana's fastest rising Gospel artiste was crowned the 'uncovered artiste' at the 2022 TapTap Send Ghana Music Awards USA.



The event which saw hundreds of artists globally was held at the opulent Lincoln Theater in Columbus, Ohio.



The event which was held on Saturday, August 20, celebrated both local Ghanaian artistes and musicians in the diaspora, particularly in the USA.



Royal Mama picked up two of the main prizes ; US Based Uncovered Artiste of the year and US Based Gospel Song Of The Year [Agya Maba]



Royal Mama has set a record by receiving her first music award at the just-ended 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA edition.



Even though she came to the music scene not long ago, Royal Mama has proved she is in to stay. She has so far released 4 songs and it has more than 100k views on YouTube and all music platforms.



