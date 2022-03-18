Roverman presents an Ebo Whyte Thriller; Take Me to The Moon

Entertainment of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: Roverman Productions

Roverman Productions, the leading theater company is set to excite Ghanaians with another thriller, "Take Me to The Moon".



The play tells the story of Kwadwo Boamah who has a very wild dream. He seeks the assistance of Prof Tettey, who buys into the idea, much against the desires of Akuye, his no-nonsense wife. Somewhere in the mix is Hon Eillen, Kwadwo’s vengeful ex-wife who he still has feelings for, and Donna, his secretary who once had feelings for him!



Take Me to The Moon asks a question: “What is your biggest dream? The one that scares you even thinking about it? And what if pursuing that dream could cost you the love of your life?”



Take Me to The Moon shows us how we can all go for our dreams whilst fighting for love.



The play shows at the National Theatre, Accra on 26th & 27th March and 2nd & 3rd April 2022.



Time: 4 pm and 8 pm each day.



Rate: GHC 100.



Tickets can be bought by dialing *713*5*5# and following the prompts, OR from the usual outlets:



To make inquiries or to order tickets call 0505546010 or WhatsApp 0505546030 or email us at info@rovermanproductions.com



All the covid protection protocols will be observed at the shows.

Roverman Productions .............. Be the difference!