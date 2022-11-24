'Ronaldo will be so frustrated on that pitch' – John Dumelo predicts

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has predicted a win or a draw for the Black Stars ahead of their game against Portugal.



The much-anticipated game which has been scheduled for Thursday, November 24, 2022, has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens who have predicted all sorts of scorelines.



A section of the public is however uncertain about the outcome of the game as they believe that it will be somewhat difficult for the Stars to get a positive result against the Portuguese, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.



But John Dumelo thinks otherwise.



The Ghanaian actor has claimed that the Portuguese captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, will not have an easy way out on the pitch.



“Its going to be a win or a draw for Ghana. Ronaldo will be so frustrated on that pitch.”



Meanwhile, Ghanaians have stepped up their preparations for the Black Stars game against Portugal in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.



This will be the team’s maiden match in a group that also includes tough teams like Uruguay and South Korea.



Read the post below:





It’s going to be a win or draw for Ghana today. Ronaldo will be so frustrated on that pitch!!!! — Farmer John (@johndumelo) November 24, 2022

If Ghana ???????? plays draw today make them castrate me — Theophilus Padi (@Padi4Padi) November 24, 2022

That guy ankasa he is already frustrated looking for a new team .???????????? — ERIC BOEHLY???? (@AsumangEric1) November 24, 2022

Honourable, this one di33 enfa???????? — Kwabenarh (@Kwabenarh2) November 24, 2022

Ronaldo is already frustrated but a certain Bernardo Silva is the person we must frustrate, thanks???? — Mr.Mens (@DhurkeM) November 24, 2022

From your mouth(tweet) to God’s ‘ears’, Aameen In Shaa Allah ???????? — Abdul-Halim (@Abdulhhu) November 24, 2022

U talk your mind — SLA-ZY LIVERPOOL???????? (@razakslazy1) November 24, 2022

EB/AE