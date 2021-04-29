Romeo Blinx releases new single titled 'calling'

Music of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

Multi-Media Records signee Romeo Blinx hacks the airwaves with new banger Calling, produced by DatBeatGod.



Released a few weeks ago, Romeo Blinx’s maiden song for 2021 is already the masses favorites amassing good streams on digital platforms and climbing charts

On the banger dubbed Calling, Romeo rides on the Afrobeat express with a refreshing melody with soothing lyrics for lovers to relate.



He touches on how he yearns for his lover and calls upon her to be with him. Romeo Blinx goes on to reiterate how ladies have been coming at him but his eye is focused on that particular one lady.



Calling comes off as one of many bangers from Romeo Blinx.



Stream Below:



Audiomack Link: https://audiomack.com/multi-media-records/song/romeo-billx-calling



Embed Link: