Rocky Dawuni to perform at World Peace Music Festival in Los Angeles

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni will be live at the World Peace Music Festival to be held at the historic Leimert Park, Los Angeles, on Friday, August 13.



The FREE all-ages community festival is an inaugural event to raise awareness and support for the Open Arms Food Pantry and Resource Center.



Other artists performing include the incredible Jason Tamba of Playing for Change and Empress Akua, amongst many others.



The GRAMMY-nominated musician and activist will be performing live with his full 11 pieces all-star band celebrating his most recent release, “Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1”, which is receiving wonderful responses around the world.



“The new eight-track collection, betraying rich charm and prompt truths, honours the northern town he hails from. It emerged from a desire to create music that is deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture yet packaged to appeal to the world,” as described by Music In Africa ​

​

Rocky will be releasing a gorgeous new video filmed in the coastal waterways of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana for his Palm Wine Highlife-inspired track “Woara” later this month.



“In a time of uncertainty, we need songs and hymns that can touch our emotional nerve and remind us that love and hope are an indestructible aspect of the human experience that no amount of fear can take away.,” Dawuni told Reggaeville.​