Rocky Dawuni pictured with his beautiful daughter at Grammys

Entertainment of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

64th Grammy Awards held at Las Vegas



Rocky Dawuni, daughter attend Grammy Awards event



Angelique Kidjo wins 5th Grammy award



Ghanaian Reggae icon, Rocky Dawuni showed up on the 64th Grammy Awards Red Carpet with his daughter Safiyah Dawuni.



While the musician was clad in a white knee-length caftan with two pockets on the lower side of the caftan and a different pattern fabric defining one side of the outfit, the daughter, looking elegant, donned a blue V cut fit flare dress with side cuts that stretched to the back and accessories to match.



Safiyah Dawuni had joined her father who had been nominated for the Best Global Album award – a nomination which was his second in the history of the scheme, having earned a first in 2016 in the Best Reggae Album category.



Among the pictures that have been released so far, Rocky Dawuni was also spotted with international acts such as Morgan Herittage, Shaggy and SOJA.



“It’s really an amazing day to be here representing my people of Ghana and also representing Africa for the Best Music Global Album. I feel privileged and honoured to be in this moment and also to be a person that is pushing our music to the rest of the world. It’s a good day for the Academy, it’s a good day for Africa, it’s a good day for Ghana,” Rocky Dawuni said amidst excitement during an interview on the Red Carpet.



Meanwhile, Rocky Dawuni lost the category to Angelique Kidjo. The Beninese popular singer won the award with the ‘Her Mother Nature’ album released on June 18, 2021.



It featured Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Salif Keita, Burna Boy, Shungudzo, Zeynab, Lionel Loueke, Sampa The Great, Blue Lab Beats, Ghetto Boy and EARTHGANG with Kel P (Burna Boy), James Poyser of The Roots, Vtek, Rexxie, Synematik, Blue Lab Beats, -M-, Brad Thomas Ackley, David Donatien and Dany Synthé as producers.



