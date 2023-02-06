Rocky Dawuni loses on out Grammy awards to South African artistes

Entertainment of Monday, 6 February 2023

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony witnessed South African artistes Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman winning the 'Best Global Music Performance' for their collaboration 'Bayethe'.



Ghana's reggae musician Rocky Dawuni, who bagged his third Grammy nomination for his work “Neva Bow Down” featuring Blvk H3ro, lost out to the South African singers, who described their win as one for the entire African continent.



Zakes Bantwini, accepting his first-ever Grammy awards, said: "I want to say we’re coming from Africa, from South Africa. And this moment we’re here for anybody who is in Africa just proves and affirms every dream is valid.”



Rocky Dawuni holds the record as the highest Ghanaian Grammy nominee.



The 65th Grammys witnessed Nigerian singer TEMS bagging the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ for her collaboration on Future's song ‘Wait for U’ which featured herself and Drake.



With a total of 32 awards, American superstar Beyoncé has broken the previous record and is now the most decorated Grammy winner.







