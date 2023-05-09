Rockstone’s throwback photo with 'a young Stonebwoy' that has triggered reactions

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hiplife Grandpapa Reggie Rockstone has shared a throwback photo of himself and a young Stonebwoy at an undisclosed location eliciting reactions from tweeps who seem to be in love with the photograph while others find the post ambiguous.



Rockstone did not disclose when the said image was taken except by describing it as “rare” in his May 8, 2023 post. Both Rockstone and the young Stonebwoy were in casual attires.



While Reggie wore a 'Cool J' cap and sunglasses, grinning from ear to ear, a rather calm young Stonebwoy who appeared to be seated on the left arm of Reggie held his kids’ toy with his left hand.



Tweeps have been debating over whether or not the child in the throwback photograph is Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music industry as Stonebwoy.



“Read carefully; Grandpapa wrote ‘A young Stonebwoy’. Which could mean he hopes the lil kid grows up and become like Stonebwoy,” a commenter said.



Another said: “That's not Stonebwoy. That kid looks so much like Zilla. Stonebwoy has been cropped out of the frame. This picture I think was taken around Stonebwoy's necessary evil album days.”



Reggie Rockstone, 59, has been replying to some of the tweets. However, he has yet to clarify whether the kid is musician Stonebwoy who is now 35 years old.





Wow Omg — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) May 8, 2023

That's not @stonebwoy. That kid looks so much like Zilla. Stonebwoy has been cropped out of the frame. This picture I think was taken around stonebwoy's necessary evil album days — DawiDi (@NhyirabaDave) May 8, 2023

Again Read carefully

Grandpapa wrote "A young stonebwoy" . Which could mean he hopes the lil kid grows up and become like stonebwoy. — DawiDi (@NhyirabaDave) May 8, 2023

But Shatta wale dey claim he is the same age as Stone…den time na he dey do Bandana from Ghana Moko hooooo — © This Boy © (@TheJohnyRex) May 8, 2023

Sweet 25

OGee no grow laidat

Nana Yaw Nie???????? — ???????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? ???? (@Bedstylagh_) May 9, 2023

Bra Yaw Asante, Grandpapa for a reason ???????? — Manuel Taylor???????? (@ManuelTaylor03) May 9, 2023

Wish I could see Dr Louisa at the time , she definitely was preparing food with some milo thin — UNLEASHED RAPPER ¢¢ (@Don00Cappuccino) May 9, 2023

Some people doubt this is real sake of they don't know why we call you grandpapa... — Castin Billz (@CastinBillz) May 8, 2023

Eii grandpa this name was never a scam, you worth it eii really ? Stone was cute ???????? — OriafoBaba (@OriafoB) May 8, 2023

