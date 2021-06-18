Road to crowning Akyem's Most Beautiful begins

Entertainment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: GNA

Seven beautiful ladies have been selected to compete at the grand finale of the maiden edition of the Akyem's Most Beautiful beauty pageant scheduled for August 2021.



The road to crowning an Akyem first Queen begun with a glamorous durbar held at the Aheneboboano in Akim Oda where seven beautiful Akyem indigenes were unveiled.



Speaking at the durbar and launch, Madam Eva Boakyewaah, Coordinator of the Pageantry, was elated with the start of the program which she has long desired as she seeks to unravel the rich culture of the Akyems.



“The beauty pageant seeks to educate the masses on the culture and story of the Akyem people with the beautiful young ladies showcasing their knowledge with regards to our culture.



"The support to stage this pageant has been massive and I want to thank all the dignitaries who have supported this course and I hope this project would further project our culture to the rest of the world,'' she said.



Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, in his brief remarks at the durbar lauded the efforts of the organisers in projecting the values of the Akyem people and hopes they would become good ambassadors for the town.



He said, the Akyems have one of the richest cultural heritage in the country which people don't often know about but believe this pageantry would go a long way in educating the masses about the people of Akyem and their culture.



Other dignitaries who graced the durbar included; Obrempong Gyamfi Kyere, Krontihene for Akyem Kotoku, Daasebre Gyeni Kantan, Chief of Achiase, Madam Victoria Ampah, Municipal Chief Executive of Akim Oda.