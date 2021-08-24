Rita Queen grabs award at GMA USA 2021

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

It was a fine night and one that would forever remain a memento to the achievement of gospel musician Rita Nkansah, popularly known as Rita Queen as she picked up one august award at the 2021 edition of the Adonko Ghana Music Awards-USA.



She was adjudged US-BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR 2021 with her song 'He Reigns' released in 2020. She beat off competition from Basil Larkai, Bra Collins, Nana Adwoa, Millicent Yankey, Humphrey Tettey, Herty Corgie, and Melody Frempong.



The event which took place last Saturday, August 21, 2021, inside Claridge A Radisson Hotel inside Atlantic City saw in attendance several musicians both in Ghana and USA, media personalities among others.



The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of popular US-based Ghanaian artistes and popular Ghanaian artistes based in Ghana.



Award



Rita Queen who professionally entered into the music scene in 2020 shocked the audience in the auditorium when her name was mentioned as the winner of best gospel music from the year’s category.



The organizers hailed her for her hard work and for putting Ghana on the world map through her inspiring songs and videos.

To them, the song which projects God’s goodness was patronized by a large number of the populace, making it the best gospel music of the year.



The organizers underscored the fact that Rita Queen made an incredible impression on the song in addition, to using the new technological ways to share the music to take believers by storm.



They described Rita Queen as someone who has necessitated the essence in impacting and inspiring lives through her gospel songs over a short period of time.



Reaction



Speaking to The New Publisher far away from the United States of America (USA), Rita Queen said she gives the glory to God Almighty for not disappointing her in her request to preach His word through music.



In addition, she thanked the organizers of the awards scheme for recognizing her efforts and her contribution to the growth of the gospel music industry.



She explained that her progress in the music industry is a result of massive support from her fans and further thanked Ghanaians and everyone for the encouragement.



“God has been good to me, He has seen me through these years and I know He would continue to strengthen my path in years ahead. I have also received great support in my working dimension into the gospel scene from a lot of people.



Massive one as such which can’t be downplayed, and described in any circumstance, I am grateful to everyone. My church here in the US has been a phenomenon, they never allowed me to do it alone, they rallied behind me.



I remember during the voting time, they really showed me love and I say God bless them. He Reigns was my first professional project in 2020, earlier I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it but it has been amazing."



“It has been of great experience, a lot learnt, a lot achieved, and many more things are expected ahead. It hasn’t been of regret and I’m hopeful no regret would ever come my way. To the fans who made HE REIGNS better, I say God bless you.



The DJs – they did well for me on that project, they always played it, post on all social media platforms, thanks to everyone.



My family and everyone who contributed to the making of the song, producer extraordinaire for doing the magic – I am super excited. Ghana and the world should expect more from me. I’m preparing for an album release soon” she said.



He Reigns was produced by Pee Gh, song arrangement was done by Mr. Bliss Awortwe, with Gifty Karikari and Bernice Mensah proving their various gifted talents as backers during the production of the song.



Event



Media General’s MzGee and Kwabena Asiamah popularly known as Efo of Sika no ashi fame were the hosts of the night, US-based media personalities AJ and K.Asiamah also handled the red carpet.



The event was organized by Dons Music Production headed by Dennis Boafo popularly known as Don Dee.



