Entertainment of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Rita Dominic officially welcomed into her husband’s home

Rita Dominic and husband, Fidelis Anosike Rita Dominic and husband, Fidelis Anosike

Dominic has been formally welcomed by her husband's family into the Anosike home, in Umeri, Anambra State.

Rita Dominic got married to Nigerian businessman Fidelis Anosike last week April 19, 2022, in a traditional wedding that had the entire entertainment industry and dignitaries in attendance.

In a video spotted online, the actress was seen dancing in a black dress while surrounded by some elderly women in traditional attires.

The newly wedded was ushered into her new home by the group of women amidst singing and dancing in their local dialect.

According to reports, Igbo tradition requires that a newly wedded wife should be officially ushered into the abode of her husband in this manner.

