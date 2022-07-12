Rita Dominic celebrates 47th birthday with stunning photo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood veteran Rita Dominic celebrates her 47 today, July 12, 2022.



The newly married actress shared stunning photos of herself in red to mark her new age.



Rita Dominic stated that she is thankful to God always and tagged her birthday as a new year and beginning for herself.



"12/07 A New Year.. A New beginning.. Thankful to God always. Happy birthday ReeDee Zamundans it's our day "



"A K W A E Y I R E Y I (I was called that a few months ago. It made me chuckle and it stuck in my head. Ask someone to translate it for you ) Happy birthday ReeDee " she wrote.



Rita Dominic is a multiple award-winning Nollywood actress, producer, model, television personality, investor, philanthropist, and co-founder of the Audrey Silva Company.



She has been regarded as one of the best industrious actresses in Nollywood and also one of the highest-paid actresses in Nigeria.



Rita Dominic is currently a GLO Ambassador and the CEO of Rita Dominic Productions







