Rita Adomolga features Obaapa Christy on 'Tumbero'

Music of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: Jonilar Laryea

Ghanaian gospel musician Rita Adomolga is out with a song, "Tumbero" translated to English as 'bye bye to sin'.



The beautiful song features Obaapa Christy whose delivery in both Twi and English languages compliments Rita’s Frafra - an indigenous language widely spoken in the Northern part of Ghana and other countries by extension.



'Tumbero' is a call to action, reinforcing the message of righteousness, hope and the need to stay in Christ without looking back.



The song also comes with a colorful music video directed by Skyweb, portraying the Ghanaian culture, destination and high sense of fashion.



Rita Adomolga hails from Bolgatanga the Northern of Ghana and has so much passion for music. She has previously released “Ahene mu” and “Ayeyi nwom” a little over 6 years ago.



