Rihanna to launch Fenty Beauty brand in Ghana, 7 other African countries

Fenty Beauty to be launched in Ghana on May 27



Rihanna’s latest announcement excites Africans



I'm ready to be an ambassador for Fenty - Efia Odo to Rihanna



American singer cum actor, Rihanna has disclosed that all is set to outdoor her Fenty Beauty skincare brand in Africa.



While establishing her decision to extend her merchandise to the second largest continent in the world, Rihanna established that the products will touch down on May 27, 2022.



She listed eight African countries including Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria where branches of the skincare brand will be opened.



In all excitement, Rihanna took to her Instagram page and wrote;

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!! Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!. On May 27, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will be dropping in the following African countries: Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.”



Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty was launched on September 8, 2017.

The brand is popular for its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender, especially its Pro Filt’R foundation.



The original foundation launch included 40 shades, since expanded to 50.



Fenty beauty has been on shelves across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and the Middle East, as well as online for shipping to more than 150 countries, according to its website.



Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo has established her interest in being a brand ambassador for the Fenty skincare brand.



“Rihanna sign me uuuup. I’m ready to b e your ambassador,” She wrote on social media shortly after the announcement was made.



