'Rihanna, sign me up, I’m ready to be your ambassador' – Efia Odo campaigns

Efia Odo has 'applied' for an ambassadorial position on Twitter but she would have to wait to see if she gets a response there or through other back channels.
The daring socialite has expressed interest in being a brand ambassador for the Fenty Beauty and Skin range of products - an outfit owned by Barbadian music star and fashion icon, Rihanna.
"Rihanna sign me upppp I’m ready to be your ambassador!!!!" Odo wrote quoting Rihanna's official announcement on Twitter of the arrival of her body care range of products on the African continent.
The artiste cum businesswoman posted on Twitter (May 10) that the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin range of products will be dropping in Africa on May 27th. Ghana is one of eight African countries that she mentioned in her announcement.
The tweet which has since attracted massive reactions from across the world was composed of four portraits of herself in which she is wearing a white dress with matching headgear.
The caption read: "I’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!
"Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe...we comin [sic] at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica."
