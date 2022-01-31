Rihanna expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky

Entertainment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American singer and the CEO of Fenty, Robyn Rihanna Fenty Beauty, professional known as Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper and record producer, ASAP Rocky.



In viral photos to announce the big news, Rihanna and her boyfriend were captured taking a stroll in the snow on the streets of New York.



The American billionaire, wearing a long pink jacket and blue distressed jeans showed her baby bump. The couple appeared happy in the photos captured by Miles Diggs.



Prior to the official announcement by the two, it was rumoured that the 33-year-old was expecting her first child with the rapper.



Tons of congratulations have poured in for the two, with several international media reporting on the news.



Reacting to the news shared by Shaderoom on Instagram, fans noted that the baby whose gender is unknown will be loved by the parents who have proven their love to each other over the past years.



Shakihyamonique sharing in the joy on social media wrote: "I’m screaminggggg!!!!!! baby RIHROCK."



Another, Tyra added: "So pretty. I’m excited like she my friend or something."



A third, named Joy commented, "That baby finna be so pretty."



Fans who have been expecting an album from Rihanna has noted that she might even prolong any future project now that a baby is underway.



DY Aone wrote: "She gave us a baby instead of an album!! I’m with it!! Congrats!!"



BREAKING: Rihanna is pregnant!



Photographed by Miles Diggs. pic.twitter.com/zJS0Ok7EcL — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) January 31, 2022

A beautiful bundle of joy ???????? #Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child ???????????? pic.twitter.com/gXig5ssbKB — BET (@BET) January 31, 2022