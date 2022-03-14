Rihanna enjoys putting her baby bump on display

Entertainment of Monday, 14 March 2022

Singer Rihanna announces first pregnancy



Rihanna puts her stomach on display



Rihanna sets trends with prganancy



Barbadian singer, Rihanna Fenty is just left with a few weeks to pop but the first-time mum has been breaking the internet with her baby bump.



Fans of the 34-year-old superstar and founder of Fenty Beauty just can't get enough of her.



Rihanna has attended several red carpet events and fashion shows in see-through outfits and crop tops that have exposed her bare stomach.



Everything she wears is tagged top fashion!



But reacting to baby bump photos, fans in Ghana have wondered how critics were going to 'roast' Rihanna on social media if she was Ghanaian.



According to them, the award-winning singer would have faced stiff opposition from family and friends all in the name of experiencing spiritual attacks due to her sexy maternity style.



On Saturday, pregnant Rihanna wore a two-piece silver outfit that once again gave away her bare bump at the launch of her Fenty Beauty in Los Angeles.



In an earlier interview with PEOPLE, she disclosed how excited she was to put her bump on full display.



She said: "I’m enjoying having not to worry about covering up my tummy."



