Rihanna and Beyoncé are not done with their verses – Shatta Wale explains GOG album delay

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Shatta Wale highlights reasons for the GOG album delay



• Shatta Wale hopes to grab Grammy award with GOG album



• Shatta Wale hints of featuring prominent international artistes on GOG album





Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has disclosed that until American singers, Beyoncé and Rihanna are done with their verses, his upcoming GOG album will continue to be on hold.



According to Shatta Wale, the two Grammy award winners haven’t finished with their verses yet although he was expecting them to complete them about 5 months ago.



The Shatta Movement boss said once he receives the verses of the two American singers, he will release the album adding that he has high hopes of receiving a Grammy recognition with it.



“I haven’t told anyone this but the reason why my GOG album has been delayed is that Rihanna and Beyoncé are not done with their verses on some of the two songs I featured. When they’re done, hopefully, I will release the album. This album is a Grammy award winning one,” he stated in an interview with Pure FM’s Oliver Khan.



“This is the first time I’m speaking to any media house after my release from prison and I’ve decided to not grant any radio interview for a while but I couldn’t resist not answering the call because of Oliver Khan my Boss. He is the first person who loaned me money to produce my first album.” He added.





One can recall that in some earlier rumours making rounds on social media, American rapper Meek Mill and Jamaica’s Vybz Kartel were all said to be featured on the album.





You can also watch this episode of Talkertainment below



