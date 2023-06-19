Richmond Amoakoh stars in new TV series ‘Prophet Baddo’, promises immense excitement

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Richmond Amoakoh popularly known as Lawyer Nti leads the cast for a new TV series titled ‘Prophet Baddo’, a hilarious project that seeks to entertain the general public.



The struggles of life lead a street hustler, Richmond Amoakoh, to take on a new role as pastor of a church in a very bizarre situation.



The drama series was unveiled at Tigon Creative Studios, Accra, on June 19, 2023, his birthday. The Lynx Entertainment signee was joined by other actors including Fiifi Coleman and Andrew Adote in the presence of some media personalities.



Season one of ‘Prophet Baddo’ premieres at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on 21st July and in Kumasi on 22nd July 2023.



Speaking at the launch, the lead character expressed optimism that the drama series would put smiles on the faces of the audience.



‘Prophet Baddo’ was written by Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, directed by Tigon Creative Studios, and produced by Lynx TV.



