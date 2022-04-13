Richie reveals what his mum did that made him cry

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Richie Mensah celebrates 15 years of Lynx Entertainment



Music executive appreciates brother for supporting him



Lynx sign four celebrities



Chief Executive Officer of the Lynx Entertainment record label, Richie Mensah, has narrated how his mother enabled him to finance his first recording studio.



Recounting how he struggled to get into the music, he noted how his mother gave him a loan with the privilege she had as a teacher to buy equipment for his recording studio.



“My mum saw that her son was doing well, so she used her teacher's salary to go and take a loan and bought equipment," Richie disclosed during the launch of Lynx's 15-year anniversary.



“I was in tears that day, it was crazy. She used her salary to take a loan. Up till date, I haven't paid that loan back. Mummy, I will pay you back,” he added.



Richie also acknowledged his brother, Albert Mensah, for letting him use his room for a studio while he was away in school.



“Next, the person I would like to thank is my big brother. He went to Tech, so I used his bedroom to open a studio.



“He joined the company at a point where we had just released a first single and he saw that I had gone from a creative who was just happy in the studio to suddenly making beats and writing songs to a success that suddenly I couldn't handle all the business and all the relationships being throw at me and he said ‘Richie let me stand by your side and help you build this dream’. For the past 15 years, he has been standing here helping me build this dream,” Richie added.



Richie also disclosed that the company had expanded its functions by establishing the Lynx Group of Companies which comprises the talent management wing, a recording studio component, and the Tigon Studios which will handle video productions.



As part of spreading its tentacles, the company has also signed media personality Sika Osei, actor Adjetey Anang, comedian Lawyer Nti, singer BoyJake, and Adina who has already released her first single for the label.



