Ria Boss set to shut down warehouse

Music of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: Ella Okunmwendia

Jamestown Coffee will transform into Cat Mama's world on July 7 as Ria Boss thrills fans with a live show.



Dubbed Ria Boss Live At The Warehouse, the neo-soul singer will serenade fans and patrons with once-in-a-lifetime renditions of songs from her debut live album, Remember.



Set to start at 7pm, Ria Boss Live At The Warehouse is part of promotions for her recently released 11-track album. It also comes after constant pleas from her fans to experience their favorite songs live.



The night will see Ria Boss play with the Musical Lunatics, the Ghanaian band which produced the album.



Citing Osibisa, Erykah Badu, D'Angelo, and Jill Scott, among others, as musical influences, Ria Boss has proved herself as a soulful and energetic performer. Her vocals, confidence, expressiveness, stage presence, and styling have repeatedly left fans in awe.



After rocking shows like BONDZIE Live, 3Music Awards Pre-Show, Debonair Afrik’s Fashion Brunch, and more, Ria Boss is set to give fans an unforgettable experience.